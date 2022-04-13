Valley organizations hold job fair for people with criminal records

Workforce Solutions RGV, the Hidalgo County Parole Office and the Choose to Change Foundation hosting a job fair Monday at the Door Christian Church in McAllen.

Employers, including CAPA, AARP and other small businesses, were hiring on the spot.

Orlando Salinas is the CEO and founder of Choose to Change Foundation, a nonprofit focusing on giving people with criminal records guidance and the opportunity to integrate back into the community.

Salinas said more than 100 job seekers attended the job fair.

"We've had at least 15 hires on the spot and there's about 50 applications that have been processed," Salinas said Monday.

Another job fair is planned before the end of the year.

Editor's note: This story originally aired Monday, April 11.