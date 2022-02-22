Valley police departments hiring dispatchers

Two Valley police departments – McAllen and Weslaco - are looking to hire more dispatchers.

The Weslaco Police Department currently has two openings.

According to McAllen police spokesman Lt. Joel Morales, a dispatcher plays an important role and is a first step many people take before deciding on a law enforcement career.

“Police dispatching service is, in essence, a training ground for police officers,” Morales said. “Many dispatchers go on to become a police officer, or they go to other law enforcement agencies with success."

Some requirements needed include a GED or high school diploma and a valid driver’s license. Those hired will have to pass the state-required telecommunications course within 12 months.