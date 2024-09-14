Valley reservoirs receive slight increase from recent rain

The water levels in reservoirs in the Rio Grande Valley got a small bump due to recent rainfall from out west.

Falcon and Amistad reservoirs are now at 20 percent. That's a two percent jump compared to the week before.

The added water is enough to supply a small valley city for about two weeks.

"That was a result of some rains in West Texas. The Big Bend area and upstream, Presidio, and even the Eagle Pass area. So both reservoirs benefited," Hidalgo County Irrigation District #2 Sonny Hinojosa said.

Many Valley cities are underwater restrictions, due to low levels in our reservoirs.