Valley set to receive over 24,000 'first doses' of COVID-19 vaccine second week of February

A volunteer assigns a vaccination lane to a vehicle at the Texas Southmost College ITEC Center during Brownsville's first city-led vaccine clinic Friday morning. (KRGV/Rudy Mireles)

The state of Texas is slated to receive over 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government next week.

The upcoming shipment is smaller than last week's allocation of over half a million doses. A portion of the increase last week was a result of a one-time return of 126,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that was set aside for the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program.

In a statement, the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) said in addition to shipments to hub providers, "an additional 273 providers will receive doses next week with a focus on those that serve older adults, such as health departments, pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, community and rural clinics, and some medical practices that specialize in care for older adults."

Of the 401,750 'first doses' received 24,075 are set to ship to hubs and other providers in all four Valley counties. An increase of 1,500 doses compared to the first week of February.

20,775 of both Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are destined for vaccination hubs like Cameron and Hidalgo County Health Departments, DHR Health in Edinburg, and UT Health RGV.

The remaining 3,300 doses will be sent to hospitals and clinics across the valley.