Vehicle crashes into polling site at UTRGV in Edinburg
A vehicle crashed into a polling site at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.
University police said the vehicle struck the Student Academic Center. A preliminary review indicated the driver accidentally jumped the curb and collided with the side of the building.
As the driver attempted to return to the parking space, they ended up striking another vehicle, according to university police.
The driver sustained minor injuries and the occupant of the second vehicle was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
No other injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation.
