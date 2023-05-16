Victims in fatal Brownsville bus stop crash identified by police

The Brownsville Police Department identified all the victims of last week’s fatal bus stop crash that occurred outside a migrant shelter.

Eight men were killed in the Sunday, May 7 crash that left 11 other men injured. Their ages range from 18 to 48, and all but one of them were from Venezuela.

The eight deceased were identified as:

1. Jose Javier Carrio Moreno, 18

2. Cristian Jesus Sangranis Rodriguez, 19

3. Brayan Garcia, 24 (Colombian Native)

4. Hector David Medina Medero, 24

5. Enyerbeth Cabarcas Meza, 23

6. Luis Jeffrhey Matute Vasquez, 31

7. Jorge Luis Flores Colina, 48

8. Richard Alejandro Bustamante Perez, 27

The 11 people injured were identified as:

1. Manuel Rafael Chacon Martinez, 42

2. Raul Antonio Ramos Vivas, 28

3. Gabriel Jose Gallardo Contreras, 26

4. Joan Jose Quiroz Subero, 40

5. Jose Luis Duran Gonzalez, 29

6. Andreivy Moises Contreras Marquez, 26

7. Juan Carlos Paredes Morales, 45

8. Monra Alberto Quevedo Silva, 32

9. Ender Augusto Mata Garcia, 23

10. Yender Palacios Alvarado, 21

11. Euglis Matheus 33 Years Released Same Day

Brownsville police spokesman Martin Sandoval said police worked with U.S. Border Patrol and the Venezuelan Consulate to identify all 19 crash victims.

Sandoval added that Brownsville police is in touch with the Venezuelan Consulate to return the victims to their home country to be laid to rest.

George Alvarez, the accused driver charged in connection with the crash, remains jailed on a $3.6 million bond.