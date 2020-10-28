Voter improperly cast two ballots in Rio Grande City CISD election, administrator says

The Rio Grande City Consolidated Independent School District recently discovered that a voter improperly cast two ballots in the school board election.

Rio Grande City CISD Chief Elections Administrator Hilda Gonzalez-Garza said election workers check voters in — and make sure they haven't already voted — using a system connected to the internet.

On Tuesday afternoon, though, they had problems with the internet connection.

When the internet connection was restored, elections workers discovered that three people had checked in at multiple polling places.

"It appears that some of the voters went to a different site to go vote and then came to the courthouse to vote again," Gonzalez-Garza said.

Two of the people apparently realized they had already voted and didn't cast a second ballot. The third person, however, voted again, Gonzalez-Garza said.

"There was that one individual that, it does appear, that voted at one site of the county and then came to the courthouse and voted again within an hour's timeframe," Gonzalez-Garza said.

Why the voter cast two ballots remains unclear. It's possible the person was confused; some voters in Starr County must vote at separate polling locations to cast ballots in different elections.

Elections workers briefed the candidates on the situation, Gonzalez-Garza said, and a complaint may be filed with the Texas Secretary of State's Office and the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Watch the video for the full story.