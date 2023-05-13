WATCH LIVE: Cameron County judge holds press conference following deadly tornado in Laguna Heights

Cameron County will hold a noon press conference Saturday following reports of a confirmed tornado that killed at least one person in Laguna Heights.

The press conference will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.

Can't see the video? Click here.

FOLLOW KRGV WEATHER ON FACEBOOK FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATES.

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE KRGV WEATHER APP.