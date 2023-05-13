x

WATCH LIVE: Cameron County judge holds press conference following deadly tornado in Laguna Heights

6 hours 58 minutes 19 seconds ago Saturday, May 13 2023 May 13, 2023 May 13, 2023 12:03 PM May 13, 2023 in News - Local

Cameron County will hold a noon press conference Saturday following reports of a confirmed tornado that killed at least one person in Laguna Heights.

The press conference will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.

Can't see the video? Click here.

FOLLOW KRGV WEATHER ON FACEBOOK FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATES.

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE KRGV WEATHER APP.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days