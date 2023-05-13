WATCH LIVE: Cameron County judge holds press conference following deadly tornado in Laguna Heights
Cameron County will hold a noon press conference Saturday following reports of a confirmed tornado that killed at least one person in Laguna Heights.
The press conference will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.
Can't see the video? Click here.
FOLLOW KRGV WEATHER ON FACEBOOK FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATES.
More News
News Video
-
TxDOT reports spike in motorcycle deaths in the area
-
Consumer Reports: What to buy in May 2023
-
Illegal border crossings from Matamoros migrant camp declining
-
McAllen mayor signs disaster declaration in response to end of Title 42
-
El Paso mother mourns son killed in Brownsville bus stop crash