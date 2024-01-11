x

WATCH LIVE: Cold weather update from the KRGV First Warn 5 Weather Team

3 hours 28 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, January 11 2024 Jan 11, 2024 January 11, 2024 7:23 PM January 11, 2024 in Weather

Tune in for a weather update from the KRGV First Warn 5 Weather Team on next week's Artic blast.

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days