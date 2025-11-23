x

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Nov. 23, 2025

5 hours 35 minutes 54 seconds ago Sunday, November 23 2025 Nov 23, 2025 November 23, 2025 10:49 AM November 23, 2025 in Community

Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m.

