UTRGV student credits helmet for saving his life in crash

For one University of Texas Rio Grande Valley student, a routine ride to class turned into a fight for his life.

After multiple surgeries and days in the hospital, 24-year-old Mikey Rey Guevara is beginning a long road to recovery.

"I'm trying to get my right arm, and right hand dominant. So right now I'm barely able to wiggle my fingers," Guevara said.

Guevara is recovering at DHR Health and spoke with Channel 5 News from his hospital bed.

"When I got hit, the last thing I remember was saying, 'Oh, shoot,' and then waking up here in the hospital," Guevara said.

Guevara was riding his motorcycle to class when he was involved in a crash with another car. It happened at the intersection of 23rd Street and Northgate Lane in McAllen on Jan. 29.

Guevara believes one decision saved his life.

"I was thankful, you know, I was wearing a helmet that day," Guevara said.

Motorcycle safety experts, like RGV Cycles co-owner Rodrigo Calleja, say helmets are critical and often the difference between life and death.

"90 percent of any crash you have on a motorcycle, whatever the speed is, your head is going to hit the ground at some point in time," Calleja said. "So at least you have to wear a helmet that is certified; a [Department of Transportation] certification that is in for the United States is the minimum requirement, like for many of the states," Calleja said.

Calleja also urges motorcyclists to stay alert and watch surrounding traffic closely.

"You need to check the mirrors on the cars so you can see if the person is, like, really focused on driving or if he might do an unpredictable movement or swapping the into your lane," Calleja said.

McAllen police say the crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

"So far I'm on my second surgery. I have my third surgery planned for [Saturday]," Guevara said.

Guevara says his focus now is healing. Doctors say his recovery will take time, and despite the long road ahead, he's staying positive.

Watch the video above for the full story.