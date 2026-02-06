Robert Vela High School students face disciplinary measures following walkout

Some students at Robert Vela High School in Edinburg walked out of class on Friday to protest immigration enforcement operations.

But the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District says the students will be disciplined.

By Friday afternoon, a handful of students protested nationwide Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

Channel 5 News caught students leaving the library at the high school and then joining the group across East Canton Road.

"My grandpa is illegal, my friend's girlfriend is illegal, I know a couple of illegals, and they really don't need, they don't do nothing wrong. There's nothing wrong with them; they don't do nothing bad, they literally are working people," student Jose Dimas said.

Dimas was suspended for wanting to walk out on Friday.

"You're going to be suspended for one day, and then that was it," Dimas said.

New Texas Education Agency guidance from the state says that if public schools in Texas allow walkouts to happen, the state could take over their school board and install new state-appointed board members.

Something the American Civil Liberties Union is against.

"The government has a responsibility to be viewpoint neutral when enforcing rules against people who are exercising their protected First Amendment rights," ACLU Texas member Caro Achar said.

Achar is an expert in free speech at the Texas ACLU. She says the government can restrict activities that could put people's safety in danger or get in the way of the government operating.

"But those restrictions should be on time or place or manner. They shouldn't be variable depending on the content of the message that is being expressed," Achar said.

The ACLU believes the punishments students across the state face go beyond the norm for missing a day of school.

Achar says she believes the threats are because protestors are going against the governor's political views.

Students like Dimas say they want the district to let them protest without consequences.

"So instead of them trying to force us to not do it, they should help us be protected while doing it," Dimas said.

Edinburg CISD said two students were suspended for walking out, and no other suspensions will be handed out as they continue to investigate.

Watch the video above for the full story.