'We rise from the ashes': Don-Wes Flea Market reopening after devastating fire

Months after a fire nearly destroyed the Don-Wes Flea Market, vendors are now preparing to welcome people back.

The flea market announced they’re holding a soft opening on Saturday, October 15 before fully reopening on Saturday, November 12.

The flea market has been around for 26 years, it caught fire on July 16.

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal said the cause of the fire was ruled as “undetermined.”

For owners Debbie and Jim Fitzgerald, the flea market represented their livelihood, as well as that of the vendors who set up shop there.

"We're still in the clean-up process, we've got a lot of rubble to clean up, but we're getting there," Jim Fitzgerald said.

The owners waited until the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal gave them the go-ahead to start rebuilding.

“It's like the phoenix, we rise from the ashes,” Debbie Fitzgerald said.

The fire ruined most of the 26,000 square feet lot, affecting most of the local vendors who live behind the market.

Some vendors were able to salvage their RV homes.

There are also plans to add air-conditioned cafés and restaurants to the market.