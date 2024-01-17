Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024: Milder, with clouds, temps in the 50s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Migrants at Roma international bridge continue to wait for processing amid freezing...
-
Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024: Milder, with clouds, temps in the 50s
-
Jurors hear Godinez's taped confession during capital murder trial
-
Brownsville police offering rides to their warming centers
-
La Joya opens warming center