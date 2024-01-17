x

Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024: Milder, with clouds, temps in the 50s

3 hours 47 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, January 17 2024 Jan 17, 2024 January 17, 2024 7:54 AM January 17, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days