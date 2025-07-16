x

Wednesday, July 16, 2025: Breezy and hazy, temps in the 90s

Wednesday, July 16, 2025: Breezy and hazy, temps in the 90s
6 hours 17 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, July 16 2025 Jul 16, 2025 July 16, 2025 7:22 AM July 16, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days