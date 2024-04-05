Weekend events in Hidalgo County

Check out some of the events happening this weekend in Hidalgo County:

Solar Saturday

The International Museum of Arts & Science will host an interactive event to get the public ready for Monday’s eclipse.

Solar Saturday is set for Saturday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Events include sun and moon printmaking, and eclipse presentations.

More information is available online.

McAllen Wind Ensemble

The McAllen Wind Ensemble is celebrating their 50th anniversary with a concert on Sunday, April 7, at the McAllen Performing Arts Center.

The performance will feature music from the ensemble’s first concert in 1974, and some new music.

Tickets are available online.

Edinburg UFO Festival 2024

The city of Edinburg is holding their free UFO Festival on Saturday, April 6 at the Promenade Park Amphitheater.

The festival starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.

Events include a laser and drone show and an LED dance party.

More information is available online.