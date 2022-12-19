Weslaco JROTC student saves fellow classmate from choking

A senior at Weslaco East High School is being credited for helping save a classmate who was choking.

A surveillance video from the school captures JROTC students wrapping up the end of what was a routine school day, until one of the students suddenly drops their bags and grabs his throat.

Estrella Carlos was walking just steps ahead and heard the struggle.

"I just started hearing this kid choking, I turned around, he had some water, I thought he was just choking on water," Carlos said.

She turned around to help.

"I went to pat his back, but that's when he started to panic, he started to drop his things and push us away," Carlos said. "I cleared the area, put my stuff down and after seeing him motion his stomach I thought maybe I should just put pressure on it, so I just did what I did."

Carlos performed the Heimlich maneuver, and after two pumps, the bottle cap came out.

"It's a lot of mixed feelings, but I'm just glad that kid is ok," Carlos said.

Her classmates who were standing by all gave her high-fives for saving the day.

