Weslaco Panthers premiere documentary on 2024 state champion softball team

Nearly a year after making history, the Weslaco Lady Panthers state softball team continues to celebrate its historic state title.

A documentary on their journey to the UIL state softball championship game premiered today. Weslaco ISD hosted a screening for family and friends of the state team.

"It was a lot of different emotions, you get the happy, you get the sad," Andrea Ortiz said. "I mean it's just a lot of different emotions to process and to see how everything plays out, it was just amazing."

"It was really cool to see our story," Mia Rodriguez said. "Getting everyone's different perspectives and what our mentalities were during the games or during the seasons."

The process of creating the documentary began quickly after the championship game finished, taking an entire year to complete.

"It was that Monday, we're back at work and we're already trying to find storylines you know," Carlos Robledo, the documentary creator and executive director of district communications for Weslaco ISD, said of how things came together. "What's the backstory? How did this happen? You know give us some of the details, and the coaches and the players were telling us things."

The documentary titled '321 Miles to a Miracle' has given the girls something to look back on. A way to remember their journey to becoming the first state softball champions in valley history.

"That's something that can never be taken away from you," Coach Rodriguez told the team. "You were the first softball to win a state title and it's awesome that you'll always be remembered like that."