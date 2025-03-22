Weslaco police search for suspect vehicle involved in hit-and-run
The Weslaco Police Department is searching for a vehicle that was caught on video striking a parked vehicle and fleeing the scene.
Weslaco police said the incident occurred on the 300 block of North Missouri Avenue. The suspect vehicle is a white older model Chevy Trailblazer with a roof rack and is believed to have left front end damage.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591.
