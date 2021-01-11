Weslaco police seeking information on deadly rollover crash

Weslaco police are seeking information after a deadly rollover crash Saturday night.

Police say they responded to the crash on the 1600 block of Westbound I-2 at about 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a maroon 2019 Ford Fiesta. The driver was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Surveillance video shows another vehicle was involved in the crash. Investigators say the driver of the secondary vehicle failed to stop and render aid.

Weslaco police asks anyone with information about the case to contact the Weslaco Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 956-968-8591.