Whataburger invita a la comunidad a una carrera deportiva

55 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, June 04 2025 Jun 4, 2025 June 04, 2025 1:51 PM June 04, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

El evento 'Whataburgen Run' se realizará en Edinburg. 

Ubicación: Parque Municipal de Edinburg. 

Invitado: Eduardo Villanueva, presidente del Consejo.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

