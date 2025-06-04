Whataburger invita a la comunidad a una carrera deportiva
El evento 'Whataburgen Run' se realizará en Edinburg.
Ubicación: Parque Municipal de Edinburg.
Invitado: Eduardo Villanueva, presidente del Consejo.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
