Widow of DPS Trooper Sanchez testifies in Victor Godinez trial

The second day of the trial of Victor Godinez began with emotional testimony from two officers who responded to the scene.

Godinez is accused of capital murder in the death of Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez in 2019.

Trooper Sanchez responded to a crash when he was allegedly shot by Godinez.

Officer Roberto Miguel Reyes with the Edinburg Police Department was the first to arrive at the scene of the shooting. He said the sight of Sanchez with a gunshot wound to the head "felt like a punch in the stomach."

DPS Trooper Iliana Pena echoed that sentiment. While in tears on the stand, she recalled escorting the injured trooper to the hospital.

Day 1 of Victor Godinez trial

The prosecution says the series of events leading to the shooting started with a crash at a red light near 10th Street and Freddy Gonzalez Drive that police officers from Edinburg and McAllen responded to.

Two officers testified the truck involved in the crash belonged to Godinez, who prosecutors say fled from the crash.

Two more civilian witnesses who were at the crash site identified Godinez as the driver.

One of them noted the smell of alcohol from the truck, saying she could smell it standing outside the truck.

The final witness on Tuesday was Yvonne Sanchez, the trooper’s widow.

Testifying with the support of family, Yvonne tearfully took to the stand and talked about what would’ve been her and her husband’s 28th anniversary on Sunday.

Yvonne described her despair as the news came in that day in 2019, and what she and her family would do over four months as they hoped Trooper Sanchez — who was left fully paralyzed in the shooting — would get better.

“No matter what condition, I wanted to bring him home,” Yvonne said.

Trooper Moises Sanchez did not come back home. He died on Aug. 24, 2019, four months after he was shot.

