Willacy County reports 25 new cases of COVID-19

The total amount of confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed to 2,090 Tuesday after Willacy County announced 25 new cases of the disease.

The county did not release information about the gender or age of the people who tested positive.

Residents were urged to continue wearing a face mask when out in public and to contact the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for any COVID-19 related questions at (956) 421-5505.