Willacy County reports 44 new COVID-19 cases, four backlogged cases

5 hours 23 minutes 5 seconds ago Sunday, January 24 2021 Jan 24, 2021 January 24, 2021 11:19 AM January 24, 2021 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic
By: KRGV Digital

Willacy County reported 44 new COVID-19 cases and four backlogged cases on Sunday. 

The county saw five new cases on Friday, 19 new cases and four backlogged cases on Saturday, and 20 new cases on Sunday, according to a news release from Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra Jr. 

Since the pandemic started, 1,881 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus. 

