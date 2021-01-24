Willacy County reports 44 new COVID-19 cases, four backlogged cases

Willacy County reported 44 new COVID-19 cases and four backlogged cases on Sunday.

RELATED: Willacy County holds first COVID-19 vaccine clinic using unique method

The county saw five new cases on Friday, 19 new cases and four backlogged cases on Saturday, and 20 new cases on Sunday, according to a news release from Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra Jr.

Since the pandemic started, 1,881 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.