Workforce Solutions host job fairs to fill openings

Hundreds of people looking for jobs in the Rio Grande Valley headed out to not one but two regional job fairs in Brownsville and in McAllen.

According to Workforce Solutions, more than 5,000 jobs were available at the Thursday job fairs.

Agency officials said they've seen a drastic difference in turnout between the in person job fairs and the ones held virtually.

Watch the video above for the full story.