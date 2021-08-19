x

Workforce Solutions host job fairs to fill openings

Thursday, August 19 2021
By: Allysa Cole

Hundreds of people looking for jobs in the Rio Grande Valley headed out to not one but two regional job fairs in Brownsville and in McAllen.

According to Workforce Solutions, more than 5,000 jobs were available at the Thursday job fairs.

Agency officials said they've seen a drastic difference in turnout between the in person job fairs and the ones held virtually.

