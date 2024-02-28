1 in Custody Following Hours-Long Standoff in Premont

UPDATE (7/18): The man accused of shooting at police during a standoff in Premont on Tuesday is behind bars.

After being released from the hospital for a mental health evaluation, Micheal Rivas was arrested and booked on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

DPS says more charges against the 22-year-old are pending.

------

PREMONT – One person is in custody following a five-hour police standoff in Premont.

Over 100 officers and specialized officers, including some with the Texas Wardens, the Department of Public Safety and Rio Grande Valley police departments, surrounded a property off of NE 4th St. and N Baxter St. after a man barricaded himself inside a white trailer.

The Jim Wells County sheriff tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS the suspect fired around 30 rounds at them and at law enforcement units.

A local police department says they responded Tuesday after receiving reports of shots fired around 10:45 a.m.

