1 in Custody Following Hours-Long Standoff in Premont
Related Story
UPDATE (7/18): The man accused of shooting at police during a standoff in Premont on Tuesday is behind bars.
After being released from the hospital for a mental health evaluation, Micheal Rivas was arrested and booked on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.
DPS says more charges against the 22-year-old are pending.
------
PREMONT – One person is in custody following a five-hour police standoff in Premont.
Over 100 officers and specialized officers, including some with the Texas Wardens, the Department of Public Safety and Rio Grande Valley police departments, surrounded a property off of NE 4th St. and N Baxter St. after a man barricaded himself inside a white trailer.
The Jim Wells County sheriff tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS the suspect fired around 30 rounds at them and at law enforcement units.
A local police department says they responded Tuesday after receiving reports of shots fired around 10:45 a.m.
Watch the video above for more information.
News
News Video
-
Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
-
First day of Richard Ford's murder trial begins
-
Texas secretary of state encourages young people to vote during UTRGV visit
-
Prescription Health: New study shows benefits of having easier access to fruits...
-
Former Point Isabel ISD substitute teacher accused of sending ‘inappropriate’ texts to...
Sports Video
-
HS Boys Regional Quarterfinal highlights and scores 2/27/2024
-
UTRGV Baseball Sweeps Milwaukee, close out the series 15-3 win
-
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Seattle U at the Fieldhouse
-
PSJA North's Markus Rendon signs with Texas Lutheran University
-
Harvest Christian girls basketball eyeing back to back state titles