1 man detained in connection with Edinburg mobile home fire

One man was detained Wednesday in connection to a mobile home fire that destroyed the home, according to Edinburg fire Chief Omar Garza.

Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as firefighters put out the blaze Wednesday afternoon on the 2100 block of Martin Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Garza said the homeowners were having a domestic dispute when the fire broke out.

According to a news release from the city of Edinburg, a woman claimed the unidentified man started the fire.

The man appeared intoxicated and was holding a lighter, the news release added.

The release noted that the fire was put out within 10 minutes of firefighters arriving.

No injuries were reported.

Channel 5 News is at the scene, check back for updates.