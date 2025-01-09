1 man detained in connection with Edinburg mobile home fire
Related Story
One man was detained Wednesday in connection to a mobile home fire that destroyed the home, according to Edinburg fire Chief Omar Garza.
Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as firefighters put out the blaze Wednesday afternoon on the 2100 block of Martin Drive Wednesday afternoon.
Garza said the homeowners were having a domestic dispute when the fire broke out.
According to a news release from the city of Edinburg, a woman claimed the unidentified man started the fire.
The man appeared intoxicated and was holding a lighter, the news release added.
The release noted that the fire was put out within 10 minutes of firefighters arriving.
No injuries were reported.
Channel 5 News is at the scene, check back for updates.
News
One man was detained Wednesday in connection to a mobile home fire that destroyed the home, according to Edinburg fire... More >>
News Video
-
Pharr man accused of choking, killing 7-year-old-brother
-
Trial begins for Willacy County woman accused of starving grandson to death
-
Johnny Economedes High School principal on paid leave following arrest
-
Investigation underway after man found dead in downtown McAllen
-
Port Isabel water tower being demolished to make way for new one
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Practice Report: Women's basketball returns home in preparation for matchup with...
-
West Team practices for RGVCA All-Star Game
-
East Team practices for RGVCA All-Star Game
-
Weslaco boys basketball defeats McAllen in nailbiter, Pioneer girls take down Vela
-
Reed Sheppard drops 49 points in G-League debut