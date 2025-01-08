1 man detained in connection with Edinburg mobile home fire
One man was detained Wednesday in connection to a mobile home fire that destroyed the home, according to Edinburg fire Chief Omar Garza.
Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as firefighters put out the blaze Wednesday afternoon on the 2100 block of Martin Drive Wednesday afternoon.
Garza said the homeowners were having a domestic dispute when the fire broke out.
According to a news release from the city of Edinburg, a woman claimed the unidentified man started the fire.
The man appeared intoxicated and was holding a lighter, the news release added.
The release noted that the fire was put out within 10 minutes of firefighters arriving.
No injuries were reported.
Channel 5 News is at the scene, check back for updates.
