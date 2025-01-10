10pm Weathercast January 8, 2025
News Video
-
Edinburg fire chief reminding the public of heating tips after man loses...
-
Pharr man accused of choking, killing 7-year-old-brother
-
Trial begins for Willacy County woman accused of starving grandson to death
-
Johnny Economedes High School principal on paid leave following arrest
-
Investigation underway after man found dead in downtown McAllen
Sports Video
-
Charlotte O'Keefe hits game-winner and drops career-high in victory over East Texas...
-
Jack McVeigh hits seven threes in route to career-night in victory over...
-
UTRGV Practice Report: Women's basketball returns home in preparation for matchup with...
-
West Team practices for RGVCA All-Star Game
-
East Team practices for RGVCA All-Star Game