$2 million grant aims to strengthen Cameron County workforce

More jobs are opening up in Cameron County, but employers now need people to fill them.

Workforce Solutions Cameron was awarded a $2 million grant that they will be using to grow training programs.

These programs will create pathways to help them prepare people for high demand jobs in several fields such as advanced manufacturing, technology and technical service. Those undergoing the programs will be able to fill positions at SpaceX and upcoming LNG facilities.

Workforce Solutions Cameron also wants to develop programs at the high school and college level.

While the organization is celebrating the grant, Workforce Solutions Cameron CEO Patt Hobbs said more money will still be needed to keep growing the workforce.

Watch the video above for the full story.