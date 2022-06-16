x

7 on 7: State Qualifying

Related Story

MISSION - School is barely out for the summer and the qualifying is already underway for the summer 7-on-7 tournament.  Teams met in Mission on Saturday in search of a punched ticket.  CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez has the highlights.

News
7 on 7: State Qualifying
7 on 7: State Qualifying
MISSION - School is barely out for the summer and the qualifying is already underway for the summer 7-on-7 tournament.... More >>
4 years ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 10:55:31 PM CDT June 09, 2018
Radar
7 Days