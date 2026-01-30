‘A caring, working cousin,’ Relative mourning Harlingen man who died following a dog attack

The family of a 71-year-old Harlingen man said they’re still searching for answers about what led to his death.

Juanito “Johnny” Jimenez died after he was attacked by his dogs on Jan. 15, 2026. Harlingen’s animal control department took custody of Jimenez’s nine mixed-breed dogs.

As previously reported, Jimenez was hospitalized after he was attacked and bitten by his dogs in his home on the 1400 block of East Taylor Street.

Jimenez's family said the dogs bit and chewed his head and legs.

“He was a caring, working cousin of mine,” Jimenez’s cousin, Jerry Vasquez, said.

Vasquez noted that Jimenez had a history of heart-related issues and that doctors believe he suffered a heart attack while in the hospital. The family suspects Jimenez may have suffered an initial heart attack at home, and the dogs attacked in reaction to the medical emergency.

“When he fell, the animals smelled blood and they started attacking him,” Vasquez said.

The dogs are now being quarantined at the city’s animal shelter.

Vasquez said his cousin took good care of the dogs, all of which were once strays.

“He had them inside his room, they would sleep next to him,” Vasquez said. “When he would eat from his plate, he would also be feeding them."

While the family grieves, questions remain about how the attack happened and whether it could have been prevented.

“They had been advising him to get rid of those animals,” Vasquez said. “His sister had advised him to get rid of those animals for some time, but he wouldn't listen."

What happens to Jimenez's dogs will be decided by a municipal court judge. Vasquez said the family doesn't want the dogs released or placed for adoption because they believe the dogs are a danger to the community.

An autopsy for Jimenez was ordered, Vasquez said.

A BBQ fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Jan. 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5026 Expressway 83 in Harlingen to raise funds for the funeral.

