Roma ISD’s Gladiator Arena receiving $10 million in upgrades

New locker rooms are among the $10 million in upgrades coming to Roma ISD’s Gladiator Arena.

The district will be using funds from a $42 million bond to pay for the upgrades.

Roma High School student athletes currently use the school’s gym locker room for practice and games.

The new locker rooms will be built next to the school’s baseball field, along with a new wrestling practice area.

Roma ISD Athletic Director Max Habecker said the upgrades are long overdue.

“Our old lockers were originally built in 1991. It was well-kept, but it was time for something new for our kids,” Habecker said.

There will be 55 lockers in the new dressing room for all the teams.

In addition to the new lockers, the football stadium will also see improvements.

“We are going to have some public restrooms and a concession stand. We are going to have more bleachers,” Habecker said. “[We want] to make sure we have plenty of restrooms for anyone who comes to watch the games, and they don't have to wait in line too long."

The district credits the community for helping make the upgrades happen.

