Mariachi Cascabel sharpens sound ahead of state competition

From early mornings to after-school rehearsals, Rio Grande City High School's Mariachi Cascabel is sharpening every note as they prepare for the state stage.

The group is one of two from Rio Grande City Grulla ISD who will perform at the state UIL mariachi competition in Seguin on Feb. 20, 2026.

The group of 18 students is putting in countless hours of practice along the way.

“We practice from Monday to Thursday. Sometimes we have late rehearsals, and even though it's very exhausting spending all that time with everybody, I feel like that also helps for the music to just get better together,” violinist Eileen Villarreal said.

For the past five years, Mariachi Cascabel has earned Division 1 sweepstakes ratings at the state level.

This year, they're aiming to do it again but with a new sound.

The group is performing Son Jarocho, a regional folk sound from Veracruz, Mexico, that’s known for its rhythm, energy, and deep cultural roots.

Leading the group is Marco Zarate, who has directed the mariachi program for the past five years, and is now preparing the students for the state competition.

The group’s hard work is paying off so far.

Last weekend, Mariachi Cascabel earned a Division 1 superior rating at the UIL Mariachi Solo and Ensemble contest, securing their spot at the state contest.

“I do feel very, very confident, but we still need a little tweak,” Zarate said. “Tweak up those little parts that we have work to do."

Grulla High School’s Grulla de Plata will also be representing the district at the state competition.

