Starr County resident speaks out over illegal dump site

Mounds of tires, furniture, and even dead animals make up an illegal dump site near Rio Grande City.

One Starr County woman said she’s been calling on officials for at least five years to clean up the site on Los Altos Lane.

“I don’t think it’s right. I've called 9-1-1, planning in Starr County,” Tina Arredondo said. “Some people do have to come through here, and this has been an occurrence for the past five, six years."

Arredondo said the mounds of trash keep showing up on the side of the road in the unincorporated Starr County area. Channel 5 News visited the site on Thursday and saw construction materials, toilets, discarded toys, and a dead dog in the trash.

Signs are up telling people to not dump in the area.

"Maybe someone used it for target practice," Arredondo said.

Channel 5 News spoke with Starr County Precinct 1 Commissioner Jose Francisco 'Kiko' Perez regarding the dump site. Perez said his crews are constantly picking up trash in that area.

Perez said the precinct is considering issuing citations to those caught illegally dumping.

Arredondo said she hopes to see an end to the trash.

"I can only imagine everybody else going through a hard time financially to pay their taxes, and then them not seeing their dollar's worth being taken care of," Arredondo said.

Watch the video above for the full story.