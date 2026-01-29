Mercedes ISD fires teacher charged with child grooming
A Mercedes High School teacher was fired during a Thursday school board meeting.
The Mercedes ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to fire Oscar Rosel Olvera during the special called meeting.
As previously reported, Olvera was a Mercedes High School teacher who was charged with child grooming on Jan. 22.
A news release from the district previously said Olvera was placed on administrative leave after the district was tipped off about an alleged relationship between the teacher and a student.
Details of the crime Olvera is accused of committing were not provided.
The district also reported the alleged relationship to the Mercedes Police Department, Child Protective Services, and the State Board for Educator Certification.
Hidalgo County jail records show Olvera was released on a $20,000 bond on Jan. 23.
