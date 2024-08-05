Additional Judges to Assist in Immigration Cases
WESLACO – The Justice Department announced additional prosecutors and immigration judges for the U.S.- Mexico border; some of those heading to the Rio Grande Valley.
South Texas will now have eight more assistant U.S. attorneys.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says this is due to a recent increase in the number of apprehensions at the Southwest border.
In total, there will be 35 new attorney positions for the entire southern border.
Watch the video above for more information.
