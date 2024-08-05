Additional Judges to Assist in Immigration Cases

WESLACO – The Justice Department announced additional prosecutors and immigration judges for the U.S.- Mexico border; some of those heading to the Rio Grande Valley.

South Texas will now have eight more assistant U.S. attorneys.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says this is due to a recent increase in the number of apprehensions at the Southwest border.

In total, there will be 35 new attorney positions for the entire southern border.

