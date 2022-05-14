Alamo Man Held on Theft, Drug Charges Following Execution of Search Warrant
ALAMO- An Alamo man was arrested Friday evening following the execution of a search warrant by police.
Cash, drugs and a weapon were seized at the scene.
Eddy Alan Lucas is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug and theft of property.
His bond was set at $80,000.
