Alamo Man Held on Theft, Drug Charges Following Execution of Search Warrant

ALAMO- An Alamo man was arrested Friday evening following the execution of a search warrant by police.

Cash, drugs and a weapon were seized at the scene.

Eddy Alan Lucas is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug and theft of property.

His bond was set at $80,000.

