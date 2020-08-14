Brownsville ISD Offering Early Retirement Incentive to Emplo

BROWNSVILLE – The Brownsville Independent School District is asking teachers to retire early.

Superintendent Esperanza Zendejas told CHANNEL 5 NEWS this applies to teachers and other BISD employees who have been with the district for 15 consecutive years or more.

She said this, in part, is due to a decline in student enrollment at BISD.

Zendejas added the move would help the district make way for teachers specializing in the science and technology fields.

“It’s an opportunity for us as a district to plan for the future, particularly for jobs that deal with science and math and the hard to find teachers for the school district,” said Zendejas.

Teachers that qualify for the volunteer incentive program must submit their retirement letter to the district by Jan. 31. They may qualify for the incentives of $2,000 up to $5,000.

We’re told 20 teachers have already agreed to the offer from the district.