Brownsville man in custody on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor

A Brownsville man is in custody facing a total of nearly 30 charges of sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child porn in Tennessee and Cameron County.

Ismael Garcia-Aguirre, 38, was arrested at his Brownsville home on Sept. 19 on 19 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor in Tennessee, according to a Friday news release from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

Garcia-Aguirre was arrested after investigators learned he was communicating with a minor on social media, the news release stated.

On Thursday, Garcia-Aguirre was charged with an additional 10 counts of child pornography and had his bond set at $1 million on those charges.

He was denied bond on the sexual exploitation of a minor charges out of Tennessee.

Garcia-Aguirre is being held at the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center and more charges are pending, Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz stated in the news release.

“It is unfortunate that modern technology is a common tool for predators to take advantage of our children,” Saenz said in the release. “I urge parents to stay engaged with their children, keep a watchful eye on online presence and app usage, and never be afraid to ask what they are doing and with whom they are communicating with.”