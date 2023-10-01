x

Brownsville man in custody on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor

Related Story

A Brownsville man is in custody facing a total of nearly 30 charges of sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child porn in Tennessee and Cameron County.

Ismael Garcia-Aguirre, 38, was arrested at his Brownsville home on Sept. 19 on 19 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor in Tennessee, according to a Friday news release from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

Garcia-Aguirre was arrested after investigators learned he was communicating with a minor on social media, the news release stated.

On Thursday, Garcia-Aguirre was charged with an additional 10 counts of child pornography and had his bond set at $1 million on those charges.

He was denied bond on the sexual exploitation of a minor charges out of Tennessee.

Garcia-Aguirre is being held at the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center and more charges are pending, Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz stated in the news release.

“It is unfortunate that modern technology is a common tool for predators to take advantage of our children,” Saenz said in the release. “I urge parents to stay engaged with their children, keep a watchful eye on online presence and app usage, and never be afraid to ask what they are doing and with whom they are communicating with.”  

News
Brownsville man in custody on charges of...
Brownsville man in custody on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor
A Brownsville man is in custody facing a total of nearly 30 charges of sexual exploitation of a child and... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 29 2023 Sep 29, 2023 Friday, September 29, 2023 3:48:00 PM CDT September 29, 2023
Radar
7 Days