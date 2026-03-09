x

Brownsville Pace Lady Vikings softball stays undefeated with dominant 15-0 win over Porter

By: Gloria Morelia

Highlights from Brownsville Pace's 15-0 win over Brownsville Porter in high school softball.

Brownsville Pace Lady Vikings softball stays undefeated with dominant 15-0 win over Porter
2 days ago Friday, March 06 2026 Mar 6, 2026 Friday, March 06, 2026 10:07:00 PM CST March 06, 2026
