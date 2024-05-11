Brownsville police: Suspect arrested for manufacturing counterfeit money

Brownsville police arrested and charged a man accused of manufacturing counterfeit United States currency at his home.

Gene Leslie Rapier Jr., 45, was charged with seven counts of forgery and unlawful use of criminal instruments.

The Brownsville Police Department received numerous police reports from local businesses that people were paying, or attempting to pay, for services or products using fake money.

Several reports said a man, displaying a tattoo of a teardrop on the side of his left eye, was trying to use the fake money. The man was identified as Rapier.

On April 9, Rapier was interviewed by police, and confessed to manufacturing the counterfeit U.S. currency for several months.

Police said Rapier also voluntarily provided a full, detailed demonstration of how he was creating the fake money. A search of Rapier's home resulted in the seizure of the equipment he was using to create the counterfeit currency.

Rapier was arrested and issued a $150,000 bond.