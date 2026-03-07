City commissioners green-light speed study for residential areas in Harlingen

Harlingen city commissioners approved a plan to study speeds on five residential streets to determine if speed humps are needed.

The study will collect data on South 1st Street, Lazy Palm Drive North, West Washington Avenue, Greenjay Drive between Hackberry Street and Mulberry Street, and Davis Street between 3rd Street and 7th Street.

Harlingen City Engineer Roberto Hernandez said at least 15% of drivers must be speeding for a street to qualify for speed humps.

"The traffic control component would be adding a stop sign or adding traffic signals. Those are the ones that are gonna limit the speeding component or control the speed," Hernandez said.

The city says speed humps could be installed as early as next month if the study shows they're needed.