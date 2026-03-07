x

Clarrisa Mejia homers in district opener as Weslaco softball shines with 19-0 win

By: Gloria Morelia

Related Story

Highlights from Weslaco's 19-0 win over La Joya in the district opener.

News
Clarrisa Mejia homers in district opener as...
Clarrisa Mejia homers in district opener as Weslaco softball shines with 19-0 win
Highlights from Weslaco's 19-0 win over La Joya in the district opener. More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 06 2026 Mar 6, 2026 Friday, March 06, 2026 9:59:00 PM CST March 06, 2026
Radar
7 Days