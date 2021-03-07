x

Construction on Facial Recognition Project to Begin at Anzalduas Port of Entry

Construction for facial recognition technology will start at the Anzalduas Port of Entry on Sunday.

According to Maribel Saenz of Customs and Border Protection, the construction phase shouldn't impact traffic.

CBP says the purpose of the project is to confirm each passenger traveling across the border is who they say they are.

The program is expected to go live the last week of August.

