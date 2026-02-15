Consumer Reports: Beware of toxic ingredients in beauty products

Most of us don’t think twice about shampoo, deodorant, or lotion. Now, Consumer Reports reveals that some of those products may contain ingredients linked to cancer risk, hormone disruption, and other serious health problems.

We lather, rub, and apply shampoos, lotions, and makeup daily without a second thought. The cosmetics industry uses thousands of chemicals in the products we put on our bodies every day. And until recently, federal regulations hadn't been meaningfully updated in more than 80 years.

A 2022 law requires cosmetic companies to register their products and ingredients with the Food and Drug Administration. But that doesn’t mean those ingredients are thoroughly reviewed for safety before they hit store shelves.

Just by reading the labels, Consumer Reports sees concerning ingredients show up repeatedly in the products found in stores.

Consumer Reports says to check ingredient labels for “fragrance,” which often means a product contains phthalates, and to seek out products that are paraben-free and formaldehyde-free. These chemicals can cause serious health issues—everything from reproductive harm to an increased risk of cancer.

And there’s PFAS, or “forever chemicals.” These can show up in waterproof, long-wear makeup, and some have been linked to serious health concerns.

And coal tar dyes, used in some hair dyes and cosmetics, can cause skin reactions and may raise cancer risk with higher occupational exposure.

So, what can you do? Keep it simple: read labels, choose products that say they’re free of these ingredients, and use ingredient-checking tools like Clearya or SkinSafe, whose data CR currently licenses, to compare options.

Then swap products starting with the ones you use most. Even small changes can quickly lower levels of some of these chemicals in your body.

The bottom line is to read the label, use the tools available, and replace products gradually one at a time. CR also says buying from reputable retailers and avoiding unknown online sellers can reduce the risk of contaminated or counterfeit products.