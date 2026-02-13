Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Brownsville reminds residents of ban on roadside vending

Brownsville city officials are reminding the public that roadside vending is not allowed.

This includes the sale of candy and treats ahead of Valentine's Day.

Pete Rodriguez, director of the city’s department of health, wellness and animal services, said vendors cannot sell goods on street corners and parking lots for safety reasons.

"When it's being sold on the streets, we can't really tell what source it came from so we want to make sure things that are sold as edible items are from an approved source," Rodriguez said.

Anyone caught in violation could face a citation.