Consumer Reports: Sugar substitutes are everywhere

Those sugar-free products you're buying to stay healthy–it turns out they might not be as beneficial as you think. Consumer Reports looks at why experts are raising concerns about sugar substitutes showing up in surprising places.

Trisha Calvo, a health journalist with Consumer Reports, says sugar substitutes are now in a variety of everyday foods–sucralose in microwave popcorn, allulose in breakfast cereal, stevia in ketchup, monk fruit in marinated meats—and many of us don't even realize we're consuming them.

While they help cut calories, new research suggests potential risks. A recent French study found people who consumed the amount of artificial sweeteners in about half a can of diet soda had a 13 percent higher cancer risk. Other studies link these substitutes to increased risks of heart disease, diabetes, and depression. Even the newer "natural" alternatives like monk fruit and stevia aren't necessarily safer. There’s very little research on them.

The food industry maintains these sweeteners are safe. The Calorie Control Council, an industry group, says they "provide the texture, taste, convenience, and quality that manufacturers need and consumers want."

So, what can you do to keep all sweeteners in check? Experts recommend focusing on whole foods—fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. When buying packaged foods, don't just check the nutrition facts - scan the ingredients list for sweeteners like acesulfame potassium, aspartame, sucralose, and monk fruit.

And if you're craving something sweet, reach for natural options like fruit instead of processed treats. Small changes like these can help limit your exposure to sugar substitutes.

The list of sugar substitutes is long and confusing, but Consumer Reports has made it easier to identify them when shopping.