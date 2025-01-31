Consumer Reports: Treat and beat lice

The number might surprise you, every year, an estimated six to 12 million children get head lice. As is often the case, when kids get something, parents do as well, and that’s true for lice.

And that brings many questions about missed school and work; the answers are unclear.

Consumer Reports has important information to help you make the best choice when facing lice.

Although lice can be very disruptive and nerve-wracking, they do not transmit disease and contrary to popular belief, lice cannot jump or fly.

Consumer Reports Investigative Reporter Brian Vines says it's understandable to feel anxious when you first hear the diagnosis of head lice. These pests can cause irritation, itchiness, and stress for everyone, regardless of race.

There’s a misconception that Black people can’t get lice, and unfortunately, that’s putting people at risk. If you think you're impervious, why take precautions, right? If you’ve got blood and hair, you can have lice.

Here’s some helpful advice for parents: Kids should get checked regularly for lice, regardless of race or hair type. If you see lice, you might be surprised at the next step: Skip the chemicals. Lice are now resistant to some of the most commonly used treatments, so the experts say wet combing is the most reliable option. Topical Ivermectin or prescription Spinosad also works. For people with textured hair, experts say gently blow-drying to make combing easier.

Another surprise: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says your child does not need to stay home from school once they’ve been treated. Children can go home at the end of the day, be treated, and return after beginning appropriate treatment, which could be music to the ears of stressed-out parents.

To learn how to wet comb for lice, visit consumerreports.org. And remember, lice can’t live for a very long time away from a human scalp, so there is no need to be excessive with house cleaning—just be sure to wash clothes and bedding in hot water.