Consumer Reports: What to buy in February 2025

It may be the shortest month of the year, but there’s plenty to celebrate in February with Valentine’s Day, President’s Day, and the Super Bowl. Love is in the air, and retailers are offering impressive discounts on big-ticket items. Consumer Reports has rounded up some of the sweetest deals this month.

President's Day weekend offers some of the biggest discounts on mattresses, and prices like these won't be seen again until Memorial Day, so don’t miss this chance to save. Treat your sweetie to a good night’s sleep with an Avocado Green mattress, discounted on the company’s website. CR’s highest-rated innerspring mattress is not only supportive but eco-friendly, too.

Don’t forget to pamper yourself this month as well. Put down that sponge and fall in love with a dishwasher to tackle the dirty work. Consider a top-rated Bosch Benchmark on sale at Amazon and several other retailers. The feature-packed model is very good at washing and drying and is especially quiet.

You can score big with a new TV for the Super Bowl or cozy movie nights at home. Retailers know that some people might want to upgrade their TVs for the big game, so look for discounts at the beginning of the month. You can save on the top-performing 77-inch LG OLED TV at Best Buy. It aced CR’s picture quality tests and has great sound.

Pair it with the highly rated full-featured Sonos soundbar for less at Abt Electronics and Best Buy. Regularly priced at $900, sales on Sonos speakers are pretty rare.

And next month, prepare to save on some seasonal items as retailers get a jump start on spring sales.

Happy shopping!